Morgan Stanley Boosts The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $36.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

