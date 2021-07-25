Morgan Stanley Buys 197,733 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $191,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,229,000 after buying an additional 480,393 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $49.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

