Morgan Stanley Cuts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $36.50

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.50 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

FCX stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

