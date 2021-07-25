Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $274.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.43.

NYSE:BA opened at $221.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.03. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in The Boeing by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

