Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $274.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $258.43.

Shares of BA stock opened at $221.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.03. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

