Morgan Stanley Sells 211,080 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,825,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211,080 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.46% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $213,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after buying an additional 1,618,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $39,131,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $27,993,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after purchasing an additional 686,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.21 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Several analysts have commented on AY shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

