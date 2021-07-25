Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,197,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Unilever worth $234,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.80. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

