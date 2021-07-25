M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $158.00 at Wedbush

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $171.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.32.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $129.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 58.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,256,000 after acquiring an additional 191,962 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 28.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

