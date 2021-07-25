Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of copper tube and fittings; brass and copper alloy rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum and copper impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; and fabricated tubular products. Mueller’s operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and China. Mueller’s business is importantly linked to the construction of new homes; the improvement and reconditioning of existing homes and structures; and the commercial construction market which includes, office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, etc. “

NYSE:MLI opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,157,000 after purchasing an additional 414,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 74,579 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 937,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after buying an additional 150,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

