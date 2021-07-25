Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MLLGF. Raymond James increased their price target on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.19.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

