Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $222.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.57. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $188.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $275,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $156,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after buying an additional 568,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after buying an additional 232,180 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

