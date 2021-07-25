National Bank Financial Boosts Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$70.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DCBO. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.09.

TSE:DCBO opened at C$81.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.90. Docebo has a 12-month low of C$34.50 and a 12-month high of C$86.64.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

