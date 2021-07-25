National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.86% of National Bank worth $22,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 32.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in National Bank by 214.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in National Bank during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.01. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

