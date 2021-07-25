National Bankshares Raises mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target to C$13.50

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$10.32 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of TSE MDF opened at C$9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.62 million and a PE ratio of -25.91. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of C$5.85 and a 1 year high of C$16.90.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

