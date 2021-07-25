National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 62,379 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of National Fuel Gas worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

