NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCSM stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.60.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCS Multistage (NCSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.