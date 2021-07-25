NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $127.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.96.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $82.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $32.17 EPS. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 6.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in NetEase by 2.2% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in NetEase by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

