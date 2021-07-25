NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Position Cut by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $22,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after buying an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after buying an additional 826,392 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGR opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.29. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,824.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,831. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

