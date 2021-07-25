New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.45.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.95.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 155,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

