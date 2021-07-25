Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.16. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million.

Several research firms recently commented on NMRK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMRK opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

