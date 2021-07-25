Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given a $64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) received a $64.00 target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

NEM stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Newmont has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

