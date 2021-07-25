NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Sold by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. trimmed its position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 2.04% of NextCure worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NextCure by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NextCure by 568.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextCure alerts:

NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 225,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,416. NextCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $194.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.