NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Raised by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625,344 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,091 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,326 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.20. 4,953,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,529,173. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.