NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Position Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NICE were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,109,000 after buying an additional 232,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,766,000 after buying an additional 797,892 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,344,000 after buying an additional 198,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $287.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.32. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $196.21 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.54 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

