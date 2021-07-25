Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

Get Nkarta alerts:

In other news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $206,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,140 shares of company stock valued at $615,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 137,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,909. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.02.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.