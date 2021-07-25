NLS Pharmaceutics AG’s (NASDAQ:NLSP) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 28th

NLS Pharmaceutics’ (NASDAQ:NLSP) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 28th. NLS Pharmaceutics had issued 4,819,277 shares in its IPO on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.15. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NLS Pharmaceutics stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 million and a PE ratio of -7.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of NLS Pharmaceutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

