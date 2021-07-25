NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGPF opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61. NN Group has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $54.36.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

