NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NNGPF opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61. NN Group has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $54.36.
About NN Group
