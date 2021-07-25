Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has €10.50 ($12.35) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €9.20 ($10.82).

NRDBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from €10.20 ($12.00) to €11.20 ($13.18) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.02.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.