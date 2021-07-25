NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 419 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $284.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $196.49 and a 52 week high of $284.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

