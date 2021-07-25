NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 774 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 557.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 74,453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LPL Financial by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 1,260.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $139.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.