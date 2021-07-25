NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes $459,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,578 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after buying an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after buying an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after buying an additional 1,533,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after buying an additional 235,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

