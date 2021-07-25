NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in EverQuote by 17.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 284,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EverQuote by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 49,502 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVER opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $850.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.36. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $56.18.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVER. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other EverQuote news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,418.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,904. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

