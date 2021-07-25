Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.82.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $16.35 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 70,427 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9,106.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.