Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $423.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

