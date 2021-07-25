Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of PowerFleet worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 114.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262,399 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at $1,597,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 40.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 155,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

PWFL opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.82. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PowerFleet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

