Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $818.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACRS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,286. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

