Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 35,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.61. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.88 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

