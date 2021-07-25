Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $210.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total value of $518,970.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,908.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,848 shares of company stock worth $17,241,046 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 300.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 426.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.24. 3,522,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,115,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.51. Novavax has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

