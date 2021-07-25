Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $18,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

CBRL stock opened at $138.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

