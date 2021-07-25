Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,434 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,434 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of MaxLinear worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $659,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MXL opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

