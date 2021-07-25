Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,736 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of LivaNova worth $19,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,387,000 after acquiring an additional 183,016 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after acquiring an additional 428,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,030,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,257,000 after acquiring an additional 165,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after acquiring an additional 57,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

LIVN stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

