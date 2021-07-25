Nyzo Market Cap Achieves $4.07 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar. Nyzo has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $108,737.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00125787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00142958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,309.00 or 0.99839656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.59 or 0.00874707 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

