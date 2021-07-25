Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $41,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $261.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

