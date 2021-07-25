Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $43.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OHI. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

OHI opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $45,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,768,000 after buying an additional 364,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,133,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,412,000 after buying an additional 190,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,240,000 after buying an additional 722,453 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

