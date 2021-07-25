Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $43.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on OHI. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.
OHI opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $45,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,768,000 after buying an additional 364,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,133,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,412,000 after buying an additional 190,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,240,000 after buying an additional 722,453 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
