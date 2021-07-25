Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

