One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CDW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CDW by 5.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in CDW by 15.3% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,066. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

