One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.11 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 166.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,107 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 5.0% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 772,712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,396 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,558,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.25. 12,671,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,673. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54.

