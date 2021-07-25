One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.4% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,657,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 148,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $174.86. 6,137,020 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.21.

