One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $5,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $18.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,656.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,425.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

