OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS) Director Ronald William Odynski Sells 28,500 Shares

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS) Director Ronald William Odynski sold 28,500 shares of OneSoft Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$13,224.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,893,937 shares in the company, valued at C$878,786.77.

Shares of CVE OSS opened at C$0.44 on Friday. OneSoft Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.12 million and a PE ratio of -11.00.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.95 million for the quarter.

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

